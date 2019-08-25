$39.52 Million in Sales Expected for Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) will report sales of $39.52 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $40.44 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $37.99 million. Goldman Sachs BDC reported sales of $37.98 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will report full year sales of $154.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $150.00 million to $158.56 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $166.50 million, with estimates ranging from $155.85 million to $177.64 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Goldman Sachs BDC.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 24.25%. The company had revenue of $38.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GSBD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a research report on Monday, May 13th. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $20.50) on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Goldman Sachs BDC has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.40.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSBD. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the second quarter valued at $3,433,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 98.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 212,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 105,680 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 86.0% in the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 142,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 66,135 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the second quarter valued at $969,000. Finally, Cliffwater LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 37.1% in the second quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 154,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 41,683 shares in the last quarter. 34.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.75. 78,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,623. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 1 year low of $17.73 and a 1 year high of $22.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.83 and its 200 day moving average is $20.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $802.32 million, a PE ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.38%.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

