3,184 Shares in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Bought by Trellis Advisors LLC

Trellis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY stock traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,746,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,804,582. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.45 and its 200-day moving average is $117.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. The firm has a market cap of $107.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.19. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1-year low of $103.65 and a 1-year high of $132.13.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 70.86% and a net margin of 33.76%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.645 dividend. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.49%.

A number of research firms have commented on LLY. TheStreet cut Eli Lilly And Co from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.49.

In other news, CFO Joshua L. Smiley acquired 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $118.03 per share, with a total value of $50,280.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 30,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,589,292.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Harrington sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.72, for a total value of $1,867,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 110,300 shares in the company, valued at $12,874,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

