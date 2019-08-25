$27.32 Million in Sales Expected for Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) to announce $27.32 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Brigham Minerals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $26.80 million and the highest is $28.80 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will report full year sales of $100.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $93.90 million to $106.55 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $144.22 million, with estimates ranging from $116.00 million to $217.99 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Brigham Minerals.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Brigham Minerals in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Raymond James started coverage on Brigham Minerals in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Brigham Minerals in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brigham Minerals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,073,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,438,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,202,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,457,000. 13.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MNRL stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.77. 60,935 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,700. Brigham Minerals has a 52 week low of $18.36 and a 52 week high of $22.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.46.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

