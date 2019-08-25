2,621 Shares in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Acquired by RB Capital Management LLC

RB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 2,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 20,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 31,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Weather Gauge Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 11,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 60.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on DUK. ValuEngine downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $90.00 price target on Duke Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America downgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.14.

In other news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total transaction of $154,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,325.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.74. 2,163,443 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,784,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.12. Duke Energy Corp has a one year low of $78.00 and a one year high of $92.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.87 and its 200 day moving average is $88.91.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.945 per share. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.08%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

