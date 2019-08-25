24,834 Shares in Versum Materials Inc (NYSE:VSM) Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Versum Materials Inc (NYSE:VSM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 24,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Versum Materials by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,469,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,742,000 after acquiring an additional 252,741 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Versum Materials by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,044,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,948,000 after acquiring an additional 70,208 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Versum Materials by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 132,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 48,446 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Versum Materials by 1.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new position in Versum Materials during the first quarter valued at $2,158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Versum Materials alerts:

VSM stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.63. 1,070,860 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 832,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 4.33. Versum Materials Inc has a one year low of $25.02 and a one year high of $52.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.78.

Versum Materials (NYSE:VSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $324.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.13 million. Versum Materials had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 99.97%. The company’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Versum Materials Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Versum Materials’s payout ratio is presently 13.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Versum Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

About Versum Materials

Versum Materials, Inc develops, manufactures, transports, and handles specialty materials for the semiconductor and display industries in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, and rest of Asia. The company operates through two segments, Materials, and Delivery Systems and Services (DS&S).

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Versum Materials Inc (NYSE:VSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Versum Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Versum Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.