$23.97 Million in Sales Expected for Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (NYSE:TUFN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (NYSE:TUFN) to announce sales of $23.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tufin Software Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $24.00 million and the lowest is $23.87 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, September 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will report full-year sales of $107.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $106.40 million to $107.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $132.95 million, with estimates ranging from $132.00 million to $134.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tufin Software Technologies.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.04 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis.

TUFN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tufin Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.57.

TUFN traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.30. 29,254 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,656. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.59. Tufin Software Technologies has a 52-week low of $15.15 and a 52-week high of $31.04.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TUFN. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $39,079,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $27,764,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $20,773,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $12,711,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $9,708,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.31% of the company’s stock.

About Tufin Software Technologies

Tufin Ltd. provides security policy management solutions. It offers Orchestration Suite, a solution for automatically designing, provisioning, analyzing, and auditing network security changes from the application layer down to the network layer; SecureTrack, a management platform for firewalls, routers, load-balancers, and additional network devices; SecureChange, a solution for automating firewall and router configuration changes across complex networks; SecureApp, a solution that enables organizations to manage network connectivity and security policies; and Tufin Iris, a cloud-native solution that enables cloud operations and IT security teams to gain visibility and control of security policies for cloud-based applications.

