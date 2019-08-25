$210.60 Million in Sales Expected for Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) to announce sales of $210.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Seattle Genetics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $220.26 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $204.96 million. Seattle Genetics reported sales of $169.42 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seattle Genetics will report full-year sales of $843.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $835.35 million to $853.86 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $942.00 million to $1.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Seattle Genetics.

Get Seattle Genetics alerts:

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10). Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 36.94%. The business had revenue of $218.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis.

SGEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Seattle Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Seattle Genetics in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Sunday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.36.

Shares of SGEN stock traded down $2.07 on Friday, reaching $76.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,681. Seattle Genetics has a 12-month low of $50.71 and a 12-month high of $84.37. The company has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.24 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.52.

In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $527,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 20,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.52, for a total value of $1,541,801.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,793 shares of company stock worth $7,130,758 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGEN. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 0.7% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 14,231,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,042,300,000 after buying an additional 96,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Seattle Genetics by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,393,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $650,116,000 after purchasing an additional 132,318 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Seattle Genetics by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,203,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $674,089,000 after purchasing an additional 98,852 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Seattle Genetics by 1.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,203,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $567,764,000 after purchasing an additional 108,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Seattle Genetics by 18.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,784,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,515,000 after purchasing an additional 278,792 shares in the last quarter. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seattle Genetics Company Profile

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

See Also: What does a hold rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seattle Genetics (SGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seattle Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seattle Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.