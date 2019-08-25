$210.60 Million in Sales Expected for Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 25th, 2019 // Comments off

Equities analysts expect Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) to announce sales of $210.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Seattle Genetics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $220.26 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $204.96 million. Seattle Genetics reported sales of $169.42 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seattle Genetics will report full-year sales of $843.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $835.35 million to $853.86 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $942.00 million to $1.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Seattle Genetics.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10). Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 36.94%. The business had revenue of $218.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis.

SGEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Seattle Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Seattle Genetics in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Sunday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.36.

Shares of SGEN stock traded down $2.07 on Friday, reaching $76.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,681. Seattle Genetics has a 12-month low of $50.71 and a 12-month high of $84.37. The company has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.24 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.52.

In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $527,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 20,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.52, for a total value of $1,541,801.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,793 shares of company stock worth $7,130,758 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGEN. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 0.7% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 14,231,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,042,300,000 after buying an additional 96,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Seattle Genetics by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,393,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $650,116,000 after purchasing an additional 132,318 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Seattle Genetics by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,203,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $674,089,000 after purchasing an additional 98,852 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Seattle Genetics by 1.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,203,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $567,764,000 after purchasing an additional 108,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Seattle Genetics by 18.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,784,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,515,000 after purchasing an additional 278,792 shares in the last quarter. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seattle Genetics Company Profile

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

See Also: What does a hold rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seattle Genetics (SGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Receive News & Ratings for Seattle Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seattle Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.