$2.77 Million in Sales Expected for Mediwound Ltd (NASDAQ:MDWD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Mediwound Ltd (NASDAQ:MDWD) will report sales of $2.77 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mediwound’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.20 million to $4.10 million. Mediwound posted sales of $860,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 222.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Mediwound will report full-year sales of $12.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.80 million to $23.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $12.87 million, with estimates ranging from $5.89 million to $18.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mediwound.

Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. Mediwound had a negative return on equity of 156.56% and a net margin of 70.54%. The business had revenue of $20.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 million.

MDWD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Mediwound in a report on Monday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Mediwound from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Mediwound from $15.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mediwound from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mediwound by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 598,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Mediwound during the 2nd quarter worth $325,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Mediwound by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 68,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 17,048 shares during the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC grew its stake in Mediwound by 200.2% during the 1st quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 44,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 29,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Mediwound by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 43,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDWD opened at $3.01 on Tuesday. Mediwound has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $6.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

About Mediwound

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products to address unmet needs. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns in the European Union, Israel, and Argentina.

