$189.93 Million in Sales Expected for Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 25th, 2019 // Comments off

Brokerages expect that Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO) will report $189.93 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Medidata Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $187.86 million and the highest estimate coming in at $192.30 million. Medidata Solutions reported sales of $163.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medidata Solutions will report full-year sales of $739.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $737.50 million to $741.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $851.16 million, with estimates ranging from $835.64 million to $865.65 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Medidata Solutions.

Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $180.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.95 million. Medidata Solutions had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.64%. Medidata Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share.

MDSO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Medidata Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Dougherty & Co downgraded shares of Medidata Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Medidata Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. William Blair downgraded shares of Medidata Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Medidata Solutions from $85.00 to $92.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.27.

MDSO traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $91.50. The company had a trading volume of 946,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,069. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.01. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.31, a P/E/G ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.56. Medidata Solutions has a 52-week low of $60.10 and a 52-week high of $98.60.

In other Medidata Solutions news, Director Robert Taylor sold 3,294 shares of Medidata Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $299,358.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,794,876.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new stake in Medidata Solutions in the second quarter valued at $2,189,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Medidata Solutions in the second quarter valued at $2,500,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Medidata Solutions in the second quarter valued at $4,123,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Medidata Solutions in the second quarter valued at $70,980,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Medidata Solutions in the second quarter valued at $380,000. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medidata Solutions

Medidata Solutions, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for life sciences worldwide. It offers the Medidata Clinical Cloud, a platform, pioneering analytics, and clinical technology for the development and commercialization of new therapies. The company's platform solutions include data capture and management, and trial planning and management.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medidata Solutions (MDSO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO)

Receive News & Ratings for Medidata Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medidata Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.