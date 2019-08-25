$189.93 Million in Sales Expected for Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO) will report $189.93 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Medidata Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $187.86 million and the highest estimate coming in at $192.30 million. Medidata Solutions reported sales of $163.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medidata Solutions will report full-year sales of $739.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $737.50 million to $741.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $851.16 million, with estimates ranging from $835.64 million to $865.65 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Medidata Solutions.

Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $180.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.95 million. Medidata Solutions had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.64%. Medidata Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share.

MDSO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Medidata Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Dougherty & Co downgraded shares of Medidata Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Medidata Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. William Blair downgraded shares of Medidata Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Medidata Solutions from $85.00 to $92.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.27.

MDSO traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $91.50. The company had a trading volume of 946,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,069. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.01. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.31, a P/E/G ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.56. Medidata Solutions has a 52-week low of $60.10 and a 52-week high of $98.60.

In other Medidata Solutions news, Director Robert Taylor sold 3,294 shares of Medidata Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $299,358.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,794,876.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new stake in Medidata Solutions in the second quarter valued at $2,189,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Medidata Solutions in the second quarter valued at $2,500,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Medidata Solutions in the second quarter valued at $4,123,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Medidata Solutions in the second quarter valued at $70,980,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Medidata Solutions in the second quarter valued at $380,000. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medidata Solutions, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for life sciences worldwide. It offers the Medidata Clinical Cloud, a platform, pioneering analytics, and clinical technology for the development and commercialization of new therapies. The company's platform solutions include data capture and management, and trial planning and management.

