$187.83 Million in Sales Expected for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 25th, 2019 // Comments off

Equities analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) will report sales of $187.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $185.40 million and the highest is $193.50 million. Prosperity Bancshares reported sales of $187.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will report full year sales of $743.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $739.90 million to $745.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Prosperity Bancshares.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.18. The firm had revenue of $184.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.94 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 38.27% and a return on equity of 8.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS.

PB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “mkt perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Raymond James raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.71 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Stephens set a $74.00 target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.95.

Shares of PB stock traded down $1.89 on Friday, hitting $63.10. 546,619 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,044. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.34. Prosperity Bancshares has a twelve month low of $57.01 and a twelve month high of $76.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 35.57%.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Vice Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.39 per share, for a total transaction of $643,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 148,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,583,614.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 47.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,049,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,266,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 4.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,592,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,254,000 after purchasing an additional 149,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 9.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 84,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 7,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prosperity Bancshares (PB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB)

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.