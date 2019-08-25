$187.83 Million in Sales Expected for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) will report sales of $187.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $185.40 million and the highest is $193.50 million. Prosperity Bancshares reported sales of $187.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will report full year sales of $743.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $739.90 million to $745.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Prosperity Bancshares.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.18. The firm had revenue of $184.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.94 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 38.27% and a return on equity of 8.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS.

PB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “mkt perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Raymond James raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.71 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Stephens set a $74.00 target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.95.

Shares of PB stock traded down $1.89 on Friday, hitting $63.10. 546,619 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,044. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.34. Prosperity Bancshares has a twelve month low of $57.01 and a twelve month high of $76.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 35.57%.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Vice Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.39 per share, for a total transaction of $643,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 148,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,583,614.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 47.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,049,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,266,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 4.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,592,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,254,000 after purchasing an additional 149,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 9.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 84,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 7,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prosperity Bancshares (PB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.