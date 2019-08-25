1,731 Shares in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Acquired by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 10,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 14,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter.

TIP traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $117.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 724,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,991. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.63. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $107.53 and a twelve month high of $117.79.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

