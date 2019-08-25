$110.33 Million in Sales Expected for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) will announce $110.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for MACOM Technology Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $109.98 million and the highest estimate coming in at $112.00 million. MACOM Technology Solutions posted sales of $151.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will report full-year sales of $493.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $490.45 million to $497.44 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $469.30 million, with estimates ranging from $452.00 million to $483.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover MACOM Technology Solutions.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $108.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.20 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative return on equity of 7.79% and a negative net margin of 76.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTSI. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.28.

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.96. The stock had a trading volume of 624,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,047. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 135.43 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.74. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $12.33 and a 1 year high of $23.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 495.0% during the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth $49,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth $80,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 167.9% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 9,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

