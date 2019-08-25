$1.16 EPS Expected for Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) to post $1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Park-Ohio’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.17. Park-Ohio reported earnings of $1.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Park-Ohio will report full year earnings of $4.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.42 to $4.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.93 to $5.12. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Park-Ohio.

Get Park-Ohio alerts:

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07. Park-Ohio had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $415.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.60 million.

Several research firms recently commented on PKOH. BidaskClub downgraded Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. TheStreet downgraded Park-Ohio from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Park-Ohio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Park-Ohio from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

NASDAQ PKOH traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.12. The stock had a trading volume of 34,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,099. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.77 and its 200 day moving average is $32.54. Park-Ohio has a twelve month low of $26.61 and a twelve month high of $43.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 2.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.68%.

In related news, insider Edward F. Crawford bought 12,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.96 per share, with a total value of $375,458.72. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,497,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,870,343. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patrick V. Auletta sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $72,059.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,526.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 22,613 shares of company stock valued at $678,307 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PKOH. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 790,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,586,000 after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 625,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,397,000 after purchasing an additional 33,110 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 153.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 22,167 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 896,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,515,000 after purchasing an additional 18,974 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 396.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 16,562 shares during the period. 54.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. The company's Supply Technologies segment offers Total Supply Management solution, including engineering and design support, part usage and cost analysis, supplier selection, quality assurance, bar coding, product packaging and tracking, just-in-time and point-of-use delivery, electronic billing, and ongoing technical support services, as well as provides spare parts and aftermarket products; and production components, including valves, fuel hose assemblies, electro-mechanical hardware, labels, fittings, steering components, and other products.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Park-Ohio (PKOH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Park-Ohio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park-Ohio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.