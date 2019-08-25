-$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) to report earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Timkensteel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.30). Timkensteel posted earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,466.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Timkensteel will report full-year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.09). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $1.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Timkensteel.

Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $336.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.67 million. Timkensteel had a positive return on equity of 0.99% and a negative net margin of 2.52%. Timkensteel’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $7.50 target price (down previously from $8.25) on shares of Timkensteel in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised Timkensteel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Timkensteel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Timkensteel in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Gabelli reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Timkensteel in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.25.

TMST stock remained flat at $$5.65 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $253.21 million, a P/E ratio of 51.36 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.18. Timkensteel has a 52 week low of $5.28 and a 52 week high of $15.41.

In other Timkensteel news, CEO Ward J. Timken, Jr. bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.15 per share, with a total value of $184,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,123,678.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kristopher R. Westbrooks purchased 7,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.65 per share, for a total transaction of $48,877.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 36,750 shares in the company, valued at $244,387.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Timkensteel by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,155,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,048,000 after buying an additional 132,438 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Timkensteel by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 539,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,386,000 after buying an additional 57,967 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Timkensteel by 205.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 533,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,340,000 after buying an additional 358,960 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Timkensteel by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 504,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after buying an additional 16,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, THB Asset Management bought a new position in Timkensteel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,486,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Timkensteel Company Profile

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

