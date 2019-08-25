-$0.22 EPS Expected for Sol Gel Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:SLGL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Sol Gel Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:SLGL) to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Sol Gel Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the highest is ($0.20). Sol Gel Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.40) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Sol Gel Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to ($0.85). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.62). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sol Gel Technologies.

Get Sol Gel Technologies alerts:

Sol Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.06. Sol Gel Technologies had a negative return on equity of 67.88% and a negative net margin of 300.12%. The business had revenue of $7.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.00 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Sol Gel Technologies from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sol Gel Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Sol Gel Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

SLGL stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.41. 3,437 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,744. Sol Gel Technologies has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $11.36. The company has a market cap of $155.35 million, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 8.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLGL. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Sol Gel Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sol Gel Technologies by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,497 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Sol Gel Technologies by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Sol Gel Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $406,000. Finally, Delek Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Sol Gel Technologies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 1,468,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,895,000 after acquiring an additional 39,151 shares in the last quarter. 20.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sol Gel Technologies Company Profile

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sol Gel Technologies (SLGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sol Gel Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sol Gel Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.