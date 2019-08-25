$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:BRG) This Quarter

Analysts expect Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:BRG) to announce $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN)’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) posted earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 4th.
On average, analysts expect that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) will report full year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN).
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) in a research note on Monday, July 29th.
About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN)
Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.
