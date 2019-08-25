$0.16 EPS Expected for Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) will report earnings per share of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Avid Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.14. Avid Technology posted earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 45.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Avid Technology will report full-year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.62. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.83 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Avid Technology.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $98.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.29 million. Avid Technology had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 11.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVID. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avid Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Avid Technology from $6.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. ValuEngine lowered Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. BidaskClub lowered Avid Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Shares of Avid Technology stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.98. 420,012 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,484. The company has a market capitalization of $271.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.56. Avid Technology has a 52-week low of $4.37 and a 52-week high of $10.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Avid Technology by 86.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Avid Technology in the second quarter worth about $3,076,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Avid Technology by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 15,678 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Avid Technology in the first quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Avid Technology by 63.0% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 208,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 80,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software, hardware, and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, which is used to edit video content, such as television programming, commercials, and films; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; and Maestro product line solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avid Technology (AVID)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.