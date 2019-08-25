-$0.04 EPS Expected for HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) will report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for HighPoint Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). HighPoint Resources posted earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that HighPoint Resources will report full-year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.14). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.22. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover HighPoint Resources.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). HighPoint Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a net margin of 20.14%. The business had revenue of $107.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HPR. Zacks Investment Research cut HighPoint Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine upgraded HighPoint Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.45.

In related news, SVP Kenneth A. Wonstolen purchased 15,000 shares of HighPoint Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.88 per share, with a total value of $28,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Paul W. Geiger III purchased 29,000 shares of HighPoint Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.92 per share, with a total value of $55,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 129,000 shares of company stock valued at $219,980 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of HighPoint Resources by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of HighPoint Resources by 133.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 10,872 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of HighPoint Resources by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 217,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of HighPoint Resources in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in HighPoint Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 97.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HPR stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,124,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,617. HighPoint Resources has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $5.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.80 million, a P/E ratio of -38.33 and a beta of 3.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

