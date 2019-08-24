Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zurich Insurance Group’s FY2019 earnings at $2.74 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.02 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ZURVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. HSBC downgraded shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZURVY opened at $35.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 20.42, a current ratio of 20.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $52.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.67. Zurich Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $28.51 and a 52 week high of $36.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.33.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.