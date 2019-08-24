Zoomba Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $26.00 (ZBA)

Zoomba (CURRENCY:ZBA) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 24th. Zoomba has a total market cap of $40,449.00 and approximately $26.00 worth of Zoomba was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Zoomba has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. One Zoomba coin can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, Graviex, CryptoBridge and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zoomba alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.74 or 0.00561697 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005308 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000262 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 73.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 44.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002473 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000064 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Zoomba

Zoomba (ZBA) is a coin. Zoomba’s total supply is 20,404,311 coins and its circulating supply is 20,027,931 coins. Zoomba’s official Twitter account is @zoombacoin . Zoomba’s official website is zoombacoin.com

Zoomba Coin Trading

Zoomba can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CryptoBridge, Cryptohub and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zoomba directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zoomba should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zoomba using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zoomba Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zoomba and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.