Zlancer (ZCG) Trading Up 0.4% Over Last 7 Days

Zlancer (CURRENCY:ZCG) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One Zlancer token can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00001378 BTC on popular exchanges. Zlancer has a total market cap of $207,728.00 and $3,912.00 worth of Zlancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zlancer has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zlancer Profile

Zlancer is a token. Its launch date was November 5th, 2017. Zlancer’s total supply is 2,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,007,615 tokens. The official website for Zlancer is zlancer.net . The official message board for Zlancer is medium.com/@zlancer . Zlancer’s official Twitter account is @ZCashGOLD

Buying and Selling Zlancer

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zlancer directly using US dollars.

