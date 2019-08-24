Zeepin (ZPT) Trading 7.1% Lower This Week

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 24th. One Zeepin token can now be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, Kucoin, HitBTC and LBank. Zeepin has a total market capitalization of $2.37 million and $58,641.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zeepin has traded down 7.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00261187 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009888 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $132.20 or 0.01308600 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000667 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00021655 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00099816 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Zeepin Token Profile

Zeepin’s launch date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin . Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io

Buying and Selling Zeepin

Zeepin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Kucoin, LBank and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

