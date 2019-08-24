Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $1.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.26% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Zafgen, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company develops therapeutics for patients suffering from obesity and obesity-related disorders. Its lead product candidate includes Beloranib, an injection that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of various indications comprising obesity and hyperphagia in Prader-Willi Syndrome patients, craniopharyngioma-associated obesity, and severe obesity in the general population. Zafgen, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Zafgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Zafgen in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zafgen in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on Zafgen from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Zafgen in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Zafgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.92.

NASDAQ:ZFGN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.83. The stock had a trading volume of 67,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a current ratio of 6.98. Zafgen has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $12.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of -0.46.

Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.06. Equities research analysts predict that Zafgen will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zafgen during the second quarter worth about $133,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zafgen by 2.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 971,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 20,953 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Zafgen during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Zafgen by 150.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 110,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Zafgen during the second quarter worth approximately $163,000. 74.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zafgen

Zafgen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes, Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS), and other metabolically related disorders. The company's lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class methionine aminopeptidase 2 (MetAP2) inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and other related metabolic disorders.

