Zacks: Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) have earned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.
Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $46.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.91 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Schweitzer-Mauduit International an industry rank of 33 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in a research report on Friday, August 9th.
Shares of SWM traded down $1.01 on Monday, reaching $33.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.61. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a 12-month low of $24.35 and a 12-month high of $42.32.
Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $269.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.95 million. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Analysts expect that Schweitzer-Mauduit International will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s payout ratio is currently 50.57%.
About Schweitzer-Mauduit International
Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products.
