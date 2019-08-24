Zacks: Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) have earned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $46.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.91 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Schweitzer-Mauduit International an industry rank of 33 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Schweitzer-Mauduit International alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the second quarter worth $67,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 73.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaOne Investment Services LLC increased its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 27.0% in the second quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWM traded down $1.01 on Monday, reaching $33.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.61. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a 12-month low of $24.35 and a 12-month high of $42.32.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $269.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.95 million. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Analysts expect that Schweitzer-Mauduit International will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s payout ratio is currently 50.57%.

About Schweitzer-Mauduit International

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Schweitzer-Mauduit International (SWM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.