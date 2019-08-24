Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns, manages and improves shopping centers in and on the edge of urban communities. It operates within the United States. Urban Edge Properties is based in United States. “

Separately, Compass Point started coverage on Urban Edge Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE:UE opened at $17.24 on Tuesday. Urban Edge Properties has a fifty-two week low of $15.96 and a fifty-two week high of $23.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a current ratio of 6.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.88.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 20.02%. The business had revenue of $102.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.44 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.18%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UE. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 380.0% during the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 9,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 87 properties totaling 16.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

