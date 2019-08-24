Zacks Investment Research Lowers Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. is a financial holding company. The Company’s primary activity consists of owning and supervising its subsidiary, Orrstown Bank, that is engaged in providing banking and bank related services. The Bank provides these services in south central Pennsylvania, principally Franklin, Perry and Cumberland Counties in Pennsylvania and in Washington County, Maryland. The Company’s subsidiary is The First National Bank of Newport. The day-to-day management of the Bank is conducted by the subsidiary’s officers. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ORRF. ValuEngine raised Orrstown Financial Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Hovde Group started coverage on Orrstown Financial Services in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Orrstown Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.63.

Shares of ORRF opened at $20.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.58. Orrstown Financial Services has a 1 year low of $17.30 and a 1 year high of $26.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.15%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 12,760 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Orrstown Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $1,226,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Orrstown Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 164,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after buying an additional 20,494 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 46,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period. 37.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

