Zacks Investment Research Lowers Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kura Oncology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is involved in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of tumors and blood cancers. Its product pipeline includes small molecule drug candidates which are in different clinical trial consists of Tipifarnib-HRAS, Tipifarnib-PTCL, ERK inhibitor program and Menin MLL inhibitor program. Kura Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in La Jolla, California. “

KURA has been the subject of several other reports. Leerink Swann set a $27.00 price objective on Kura Oncology and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, June 15th. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Monday, June 17th. BidaskClub cut Kura Oncology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Kura Oncology from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:KURA opened at $15.81 on Wednesday. Kura Oncology has a 52-week low of $10.20 and a 52-week high of $21.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 23.50 and a current ratio of 23.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.93.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. Analysts forecast that Kura Oncology will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Antonio Gualberto sold 18,000 shares of Kura Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $379,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Kura Oncology by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 164.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 3.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

