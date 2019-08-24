Zacks Investment Research Lowers Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gevo, Inc. is a renewable chemicals and advanced biofuels company engaged in the development of biobased alternatives to petroleum-based products using a combination of synthetic biology and chemistry. The Company is focused on the commercialization of isobutanol, a naturally occurring four carbon alcohol with broad applications in large chemicals and fuels markets. Isobutanol can be used as a solvent and a gasoline blendstock and can be further processed into jet fuel and feedstocks for the production of synthetic rubber, plastics and polyesters. Markets served by the Company include solvents and coatings, materials, plastics and fibers, biojet blendstock, gasoline blendstock and other hydrocarbon fuels. “

GEVO has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Gevo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Gevo in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

GEVO stock opened at $2.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.26. Gevo has a 52 week low of $1.79 and a 52 week high of $4.97.

In other Gevo news, insider Timothy J. Cesarek bought 25,000 shares of Gevo stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $47,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Gevo stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Gevo Inc (NASDAQ:GEVO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 30,500 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Gevo as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 6.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

