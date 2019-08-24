Zacks Investment Research Lowers FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fox Corporation produces and distributes news, sports and entertainment content. The company’s brand includes FOX News, FOX Sports, the FOX Network, the FOX Television Stations and sports cable networks FS1, FS2, Fox Deportes and Big Ten Network. Fox Corporation is based in New York, United States. “

Get FOX alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of FOX in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of FOX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FOX currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.67.

NASDAQ:FOX opened at $31.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.24. FOX has a one year low of $31.33 and a one year high of $41.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.49%.

In other FOX news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total transaction of $20,424,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roland A. Hernandez acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.91 per share, for a total transaction of $104,730.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,203,000 shares of company stock worth $41,840,730 over the last quarter. 39.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FOX stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,711,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700,231 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.36% of FOX worth $320,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 23.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FOX (FOX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.