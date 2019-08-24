Zacks: Brokerages Expect Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $151.77 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) to announce $151.77 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Taubman Centers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $142.43 million to $160.30 million. Taubman Centers reported sales of $142.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Taubman Centers will report full year sales of $616.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $582.34 million to $649.26 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $634.35 million, with estimates ranging from $591.86 million to $676.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Taubman Centers.

Get Taubman Centers alerts:

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $161.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.17 million. Taubman Centers had a net margin of 9.68% and a negative return on equity of 20.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Taubman Centers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Mizuho set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Taubman Centers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taubman Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Taubman Centers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.80.

In related news, Director Michael J. Embler purchased 5,000 shares of Taubman Centers stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.11 per share, with a total value of $195,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,762.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Taubman Centers in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Taubman Centers by 174.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Taubman Centers in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Taubman Centers in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Taubman Centers in the second quarter worth about $86,000. 99.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TCO traded down $1.23 on Monday, reaching $38.20. The stock had a trading volume of 666,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,984. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.55 and a 200 day moving average of $47.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.71. Taubman Centers has a 12-month low of $38.13 and a 12-month high of $65.50.

Taubman Centers Company Profile

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

Read More: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Taubman Centers (TCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Taubman Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taubman Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.