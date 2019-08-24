Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $396.32 Million

Analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) will report sales of $396.32 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Kaiser Aluminum’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $414.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $385.20 million. Kaiser Aluminum reported sales of $393.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum will report full year sales of $1.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kaiser Aluminum.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.07. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $375.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KALU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.33.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, COO Keith Harvey sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Melinda C. Ellsworth sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $57,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,050 shares of company stock worth $2,333,191 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 186,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,654,000 after buying an additional 10,047 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 54,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,887,000 after buying an additional 20,787 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 7,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KALU traded down $3.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $86.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,525. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.65. Kaiser Aluminum has a 12-month low of $83.29 and a 12-month high of $114.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 37.09%.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

