Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) to Announce $0.91 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) to announce earnings of $0.91 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for SS&C Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the lowest is $0.88. SS&C Technologies posted earnings of $0.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will report full-year earnings of $3.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $3.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $4.28. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SS&C Technologies.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SSNC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 1st. ValuEngine lowered SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub lowered SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

Shares of SSNC stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,508,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,174,480. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.25. SS&C Technologies has a twelve month low of $40.96 and a twelve month high of $67.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.15 and its 200 day moving average is $58.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Jonathan E. Michael bought 2,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $96,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 14.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 202.7% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 930.0% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the second quarter valued at $52,000. 83.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

