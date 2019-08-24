Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sohu.com Ltd – (NASDAQ:SOHU) to Post -$1.08 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Sohu.com Ltd – (NASDAQ:SOHU) will post ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sohu.com’s earnings. Sohu.com posted earnings of ($0.89) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sohu.com will report full-year earnings of ($5.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.51) to ($4.82). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($3.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.98) to ($2.21). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sohu.com.

Get Sohu.com alerts:

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The information services provider reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $474.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.38 million. Sohu.com had a negative return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 6.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.27) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Sohu.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sohu.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Sohu.com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

NASDAQ:SOHU traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.59. 230,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 655,834. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.49. Sohu.com has a 1 year low of $8.79 and a 1 year high of $23.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sohu.com in the fourth quarter worth $9,830,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 11.5% in the first quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 371,859 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,160,000 after purchasing an additional 38,480 shares during the last quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 3.1% in the first quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 170,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 5,168 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 53.8% in the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 6,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maso Capital Partners Ltd raised its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 4.7% in the first quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd now owns 294,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,883,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.94% of the company’s stock.

Sohu.com Company Profile

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online news and information through a mobile phone application, Sohu News APP; sohu.com for PCs; and m.sohu.com mobile portal, as well as online video content and service through tv.sohu.com for PCs, as well as Sohu Video APP mobile phone application.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sohu.com (SOHU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sohu.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sohu.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.