Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.97 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) will announce $5.97 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for PACCAR’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.76 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.49 billion. PACCAR posted sales of $5.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PACCAR will report full-year sales of $24.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $23.50 billion to $25.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $21.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.10 billion to $23.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PACCAR.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.04). PACCAR had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PCAR. ValuEngine cut shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Longbow Research cut shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.38 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.89.

In other PACCAR news, VP David J. Danforth sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.66, for a total transaction of $60,767.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,290.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the second quarter worth $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the second quarter worth $26,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 149.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 76.8% in the second quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 63.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PCAR traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.53. 1,440,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,630,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.83. PACCAR has a 1 year low of $53.43 and a 1 year high of $73.00. The stock has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PACCAR (PCAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.