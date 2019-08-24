Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.04 Billion

Analysts expect Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) to announce sales of $1.04 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Landstar System’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.06 billion. Landstar System reported sales of $1.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landstar System will report full-year sales of $4.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.15 billion to $4.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.19 billion to $4.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Landstar System.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 5.82%. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LSTR shares. Buckingham Research cut their price target on shares of Landstar System from $121.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Landstar System from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $91.00 target price on Landstar System and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Landstar System from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.07.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSTR. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 456,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,660,000 after purchasing an additional 29,381 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 1st quarter valued at about $459,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 624,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,300,000 after acquiring an additional 16,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 98.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landstar System stock traded down $4.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $104.87. 259,598 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Landstar System has a fifty-two week low of $90.23 and a fifty-two week high of $128.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is presently 11.97%.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

