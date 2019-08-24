Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Will Post Earnings of $1.63 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) to report $1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Materials’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.80 and the lowest is $1.54. Eagle Materials reported earnings of $1.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will report full year earnings of $5.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.62. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $6.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Eagle Materials.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $370.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.95 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EXP shares. Northcoast Research cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.88.

In other Eagle Materials news, insider Keith W. Metcalf sold 10,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total value of $893,003.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,724,215.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ed H. Bowman, Jr. sold 2,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.52, for a total transaction of $210,623.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,944.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXP. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Eagle Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 294.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eagle Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Eagle Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EXP traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.80. 698,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.95. Eagle Materials has a 1 year low of $57.00 and a 1 year high of $96.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.92%.

Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

