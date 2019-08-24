Zacks: Analysts Expect Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) Will Post Earnings of $1.54 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) will report earnings per share of $1.54 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Spirit Airlines’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.97 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.32. Spirit Airlines reported earnings of $1.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will report full-year earnings of $5.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.92 to $5.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $6.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Spirit Airlines.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SAVE shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $56.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 17th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Spirit Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SAVE traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.73. The stock had a trading volume of 591,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,680. Spirit Airlines has a twelve month low of $37.11 and a twelve month high of $65.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.04.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 750 shares of Spirit Airlines stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $34,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director H. Mcintyre Gardner acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.92 per share, with a total value of $104,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 5,051 shares of company stock valued at $211,885 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 148.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

