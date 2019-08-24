Zacks: Analysts Expect Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $844.78 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) to report sales of $844.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Regal Beloit’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $917.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $811.79 million. Regal Beloit reported sales of $925.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regal Beloit will report full-year sales of $3.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Regal Beloit.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $873.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.84 million. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RBC shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $80.00 price target on shares of Regal Beloit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Regal Beloit from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regal Beloit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Regal Beloit currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AJO LP grew its stake in Regal Beloit by 465.7% during the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 446,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,551,000 after acquiring an additional 367,540 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Regal Beloit by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 519,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,413,000 after acquiring an additional 13,442 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 137,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,289,000 after buying an additional 30,545 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 561,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,984,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 233,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,079,000 after buying an additional 19,166 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RBC traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $69.36. 278,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,504. Regal Beloit has a 1-year low of $66.04 and a 1-year high of $87.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.06 and a 200-day moving average of $80.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

