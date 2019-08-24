Zacks: Analysts Expect Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $345.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) will post $345.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Quaker Chemical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $356.00 million and the lowest is $335.30 million. Quaker Chemical reported sales of $222.02 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will report full year sales of $1.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Quaker Chemical.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $205.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on KWR. ValuEngine lowered shares of Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Quaker Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.00.

Shares of NYSE KWR traded down $4.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $149.49. 126,318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,262. Quaker Chemical has a 1 year low of $149.09 and a 1 year high of $224.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $177.09 and a 200 day moving average of $196.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KWR. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 119.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,687 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 346.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,248,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,829 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,803,000 after purchasing an additional 10,044 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. 97.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. The company's products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

