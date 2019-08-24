Zacks: Analysts Expect Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) to Post $0.12 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) to announce $0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Mimecast’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.18. Mimecast posted earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Mimecast will report full-year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.61. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.93. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Mimecast.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $99.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.32 million. Mimecast had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Cowen began coverage on Mimecast in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.56.

In other Mimecast news, insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $247,102.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Edward Vincent Jennings sold 11,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $485,320.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,514.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 431,382 shares of company stock valued at $19,679,278. 11.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIME. Redwood Investments LLC lifted its position in Mimecast by 19.6% in the first quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 229,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,881,000 after purchasing an additional 37,675 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mimecast in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,587,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mimecast by 182.2% in the first quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 31,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 20,332 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Mimecast by 936.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 88,344 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Mimecast by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 10,911 shares during the period. 69.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MIME traded down $1.20 on Monday, hitting $42.53. The company had a trading volume of 430,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,561. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -607.57, a PEG ratio of 42.52 and a beta of 1.12. Mimecast has a 12-month low of $29.67 and a 12-month high of $54.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.92.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

