Zacks: Analysts Expect CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.07 Billion

Equities analysts predict that CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) will announce $5.07 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for CarMax’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.15 billion and the lowest is $4.92 billion. CarMax reported sales of $4.77 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, September 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarMax will report full-year sales of $19.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.29 billion to $19.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $20.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.98 billion to $21.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CarMax.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 25.37%. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KMX shares. Argus started coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $90.00 target price on shares of CarMax and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. CarMax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.81.

In other news, SVP Mohammad Shamim sold 13,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $1,255,878.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,511,140.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Edwin J. Hill sold 81,959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.19, for a total transaction of $6,900,128.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 90,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,621,636.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 377,047 shares of company stock valued at $31,898,938 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 10,954.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,005,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978,567 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,466,000. HL Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in CarMax by 20,731.6% during the 1st quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 1,118,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,493 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in CarMax by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,493,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,679,000 after acquiring an additional 566,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in CarMax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,215,000.

NYSE:KMX traded down $2.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $80.83. 1,535,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,295,352. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.41 and a 200 day moving average of $75.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. CarMax has a 1-year low of $55.24 and a 1-year high of $92.01.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

