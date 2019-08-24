Zacks: Analysts Expect Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions posted earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.71. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Allscripts Healthcare Solutions.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $444.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

Shares of NASDAQ MDRX traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,181,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,086,955. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a twelve month low of $8.54 and a twelve month high of $14.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

