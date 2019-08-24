Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) to Announce $1.17 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Target’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.23. Target posted earnings of $1.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Target will report full year earnings of $6.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.24. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Target.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $18.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Target had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 4.10%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TGT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Target from $76.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Target from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird set a $115.00 price objective on Target and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Target from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.37.

TGT traded down $2.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.49. The stock had a trading volume of 7,959,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,361,108. The company has a market cap of $52.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.87 and a 200 day moving average of $80.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.84. Target has a 1 year low of $60.15 and a 1 year high of $106.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.92, for a total transaction of $413,668.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 8,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $736,379.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,561 shares of company stock valued at $2,576,357. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Target by 0.3% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 38,132 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Target by 4.6% in the second quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 2,788 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV raised its holdings in Target by 2.8% in the second quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 4,522 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its holdings in Target by 2.0% in the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 6,563 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco raised its holdings in Target by 24.0% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 688 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

