Zacks: Analysts Anticipate National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) to Announce $0.74 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.74 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Beverage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.80. National Beverage reported earnings per share of $1.04 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 28.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Beverage will report full year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.57. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover National Beverage.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.10). National Beverage had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The firm had revenue of $239.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.10 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $150.00) on shares of National Beverage in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of National Beverage in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Cfra downgraded National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on National Beverage to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.88.

FIZZ stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.11. The stock had a trading volume of 211,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,113. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.28. National Beverage has a 52 week low of $39.99 and a 52 week high of $127.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.27.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIZZ. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Beverage by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 849,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,019,000 after acquiring an additional 14,979 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of National Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at about $196,000. RK Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. RK Asset Management LLC now owns 180,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,038,000 after buying an additional 48,733 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of National Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,820,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of National Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at about $319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

