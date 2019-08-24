Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) to Post $1.06 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) to announce earnings of $1.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.06. Monolithic Power Systems also reported earnings per share of $1.06 in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will report full-year earnings of $3.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $3.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Monolithic Power Systems.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.15). Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $151.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MPWR. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.14.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Saria Tseng sold 5,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.81, for a total transaction of $825,479.62. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 309,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,368,043.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.56, for a total transaction of $126,301.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,949,772.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 191,530 shares of company stock worth $27,131,999. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 5,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 110,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 382,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MPWR traded down $7.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $148.10. The stock had a trading volume of 203,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,360. The company’s fifty day moving average is $146.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.81. Monolithic Power Systems has a 52 week low of $101.99 and a 52 week high of $161.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.68.

Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

