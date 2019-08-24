Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $763.00 Million

Analysts expect Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) to report sales of $763.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $779.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $745.00 million. Lincoln Electric reported sales of $737.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will report full year sales of $3.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.11 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.14 billion to $3.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lincoln Electric.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $777.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.03 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 36.16%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share.

LECO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.56.

In related news, VP George D. Blankenship sold 53,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total transaction of $4,406,724.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 40,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO traded down $1.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $81.07. 273,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,352. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Lincoln Electric has a 52 week low of $72.28 and a 52 week high of $97.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.00%.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

