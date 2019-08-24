Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) to Post $2.41 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) will announce earnings of $2.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Copa’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.91 and the highest is $2.65. Copa reported earnings per share of $1.36 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Copa will report full year earnings of $7.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.75 to $8.47. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $9.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.75 to $11.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Copa.

Get Copa alerts:

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.15. Copa had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $645.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.92 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on CPA. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of Copa from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Copa from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Copa from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Copa in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Copa presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPA. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Copa by 4.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 99,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,666,000 after buying an additional 4,499 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Copa by 262.0% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 108,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,596,000 after buying an additional 78,595 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Copa by 8.0% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in Copa by 299.1% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 26,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after buying an additional 20,165 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in Copa by 89.5% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 776,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,738,000 after buying an additional 366,623 shares during the period. 70.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CPA traded down $2.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.36. 311,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,902. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.97. Copa has a fifty-two week low of $67.38 and a fifty-two week high of $113.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Copa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.88%.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 81 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 24, 2019, it operated a fleet of 105 aircraft comprising 6 Boeing 737 MAX9s, 82 Boeing 737NGs, and 17 Embraer-190s aircraft.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Copa (CPA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.