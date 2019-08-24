Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) will announce $1.03 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Amdocs’ earnings. Amdocs posted sales of $1.00 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amdocs will report full-year sales of $4.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.08 billion to $4.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.20 billion to $4.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Amdocs.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. Amdocs had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DOX shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Amdocs from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Amdocs by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,229,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,634,000 after purchasing an additional 224,674 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Amdocs during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,093,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its stake in Amdocs by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,019,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,163,000 after purchasing an additional 100,630 shares in the last quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc increased its stake in Amdocs by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 46,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amdocs during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,362,000. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DOX traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.74. 503,440 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 621,969. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.41. Amdocs has a 52 week low of $52.60 and a 52 week high of $67.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 30.48%.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

