Yeti (NYSE:YETI) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yeti Holdings, Inc. designs, markets and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under YETI brand primarily in the United States. The company’s products are designed for use in outdoor activities, including recreational and professional pursuits targeting various categories, including hunting, fishing, camping, barbecue, farm and ranch activities and others. Yeti Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Yeti from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Yeti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.16.

NYSE:YETI traded down $2.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.13. 1,825,431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,519,265. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50. Yeti has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $38.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.46 and a 200 day moving average of $28.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $231.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.22 million. Yeti had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 333.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Yeti will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Yeti by 107.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,159,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151,857 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Yeti by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,989,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,597,000 after purchasing an additional 902,859 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yeti during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,092,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yeti during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,383,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Yeti during the 4th quarter worth about $10,483,000. Institutional investors own 31.37% of the company’s stock.

About Yeti

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

