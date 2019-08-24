Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

WYNN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and set a $120.00 price objective (down from $125.00) on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays restated a buy rating on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Nomura reduced their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wynn Resorts has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $136.93.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $105.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.95. Wynn Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $90.06 and a fifty-two week high of $151.93.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The casino operator reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 34.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.16%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

Featured Article: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.